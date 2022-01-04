Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rides on new black Toyota Innova Crysta

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2022 08:00 AM IST Updated: January 04, 2022 09:14 AM IST
Only Pinarayi Vijayan's car colour has been changed now and the escort vehicles continue to be white. In the coming days they will also change to black. Screengrab/MMTV

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan changed from the traditional white cars usually used by heads of state and ministers to a black-coloured Toyota Innova Crysta.

The chief minister's first day of 2022 in the capital city kicked-off on the black car.

The colour of the car was changed based on a police report filed when Loknath Behera was the state police chief.

Only Pinarayi's car colour has been changed now and the escort vehicles continue to be white. In the coming days they will also change to black.

A total of four vehicles were purchased for the CM and his escort - three Innova Crysta and one Tata Harrier.

The police recommendation was to replace the vehicles used by the CM as these were four-years old. And for this, Rs 63 lakh had been allotted months ago.

The vehicle used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also black in colour.

A black Mercedes Maybach 650 Guard was recently added to the cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the elite security squad Special Protection Group (SPG).

