Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Milma milk products to be costlier from Monday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2022 07:17 PM IST
'Milma bus on wheels' at 40 more spots in Kerala by December
Milma bus on wheels in Alappuzha
Topic | Business

Milma products will be costlier from Monday in the wake of a 5% GST on essential items announced by the Centre.

"Under the situation, Milma is unable to absorb the loss at the present rates so we have to implement a price hike in our products," said Milma Chairman KS Mani.

It is understood that the price of curd distributed by Milma will go up by Rs 3 per 500ml.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per the revised rates, 500ml of toned milk curd that used to cost Rs 29 will be Rs 32. The rates of skimmed milk curd and set curd have been increased from Rs 27 to Rs 30 and Rs 30 to Rs 33 respectively.

While the price of a packet of buttermilk will remain Rs 10, the quantity will be reduced from 250ml to 200ml.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.