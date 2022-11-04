Honda discounts of up to Rs 63,144 up for grabs in November

Honda Cars India has come out with huge discounts on its vehicles in November. According to information available on Honda's India website, a discount of up to Rs 63,144 is being given on various vehicles. However, offers are subject to availability at various locations, dealerships and models. The offer will be valid till the end of this month or while stocks last.

Honda Amaze

Discounts of up to Rs 19,896 are up for grabs on various models of the compact sedan Amaze. All petrol variants get a discount of Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories worth Rs 11,896. Besides, Honda is offering a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Honda City 5th Gen

A discount of up to Rs 59,292 is being offered on petrol variants of the Honda City. It includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000 or FOC accessories worth Rs 32,292, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, Honda loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Honda City 5th generation CVT variant is also available with an exchange discount of up to Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Honda City 4th Gen

A discount of Rs 5,000 is being given for petrol variants in the form of customer loyalty bonus.

Honda WR-V

All petrol variants of the WR-V are offering an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 or Rs 36,144 worth of FOC accessories. A total discount of Rs 63,144 including an exchange discount of up to Rs 10,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus of up to Rs 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000 are on offer.

Honda Jazz

The petrol variants of the premium hatchback Jazz are getting a discount of up to Rs 25,000. It includes up to Rs 10,000 exchange discount, up to Rs 5,000 customer loyalty bonus, Rs 7,000 car exchange bonus and up to Rs 3,000 corporate bonus.