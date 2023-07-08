Honda Elevate with a likely price of Rs 11 L to arrive in September

Honda is set to reveal the price of its midsize SUV Elevate in September. The booking of the vehicle has already started ahead of the launch. One can book the vehicle by paying Rs 21,000. Although the price of the vehicle has not been announced, it is expected to begin from Rs 11 lakh onwards.

The Elevate's global debut was held in New Delhi last month as Honda aims to make a big comeback into the SUV market. This is the first time that Honda is launching a midsize SUV globally. The Honda Elevate is the first mid-size SUV from the Japanese automobile giant.

This is the first time that Honda is launching a midsize SUV globally. Photo: Manorama Online

The Elevate will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Bookings for the Elevate have already started in July. The vehicle will be launched during the festival season. The company aims to manufacture 8,000 units per month in India and is preparing to launch the vehicle in foreign markets.

Design

The new Honda Elevate is built on the same platform as the Honda City. The Elevate is a typical Honda car. The front grill is quite thick while the headlamp and tail lamp are sleek and slim. The Elevate is 4.2 metres long, 1.65 metres tall and 1.79 metres wide. The ground clearance is 220 mm.

The Honda Elevate is the first mid-size SUV from the Japanese automobile giant. Photo: Manorama Online

Interior

The interior can be described as premium and spacious. Legroom is comfortable for passengers. It has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD colour TFT 7-inch for the driver. The vehicle also comes with wireless smartphone integration.

The company aims to manufacture 8,000 units per month in India and is preparing to launch the vehicle in foreign markets.Photo: Manorama Online

Engine

The heart of the Elevate is Honda's 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine. The vehicle will come with 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT gearboxes. The engine will produce 121PS of power and 145 Nm of torque. Honda says it will bring a battery-powered Elevate in the next three years. Currently, only Honda sedans are sold in the Indian market.

Bookings for the Elevate have already started in July. Photo: Manorama Online

Safety

The Honda Elevate will come with autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control and Honda Sensing ADAS features. Honda also offers safety features like lane watch, hill climb assist and lane keep assist. Along with Alexa, it also supports Apple and Android Watch connectivity.