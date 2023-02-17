Panel Discussion: Artificial Intelligence & Business Intelligence

Kochi: The fifth edition of Techspectations, Manorama Online’s flagship digital summit, got underway at 10 am on Friday.

The theme of the event is 'MO@25: Absorb, Evolve & Thrive in New Digital Order'. This year's Techspectations marks the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Manorama Online.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar delivered the keynote address. Speaking on the topic ‘Defining the new digital order from government’s perspective’, he said there has never been such an opportunity-rich time in the history of independent India. "India today enables young minds to dream and the government paves the way for them to realise it," he said. From consumers of technology, India today is a producer of world-class technology.



Talking about the growth of India's digital economy, the minister said the narrative had been set before 2014 with companies like Infosys and HCL. "However, if the digital economy then attributed 5 per cent to the country's GDP, by 2025-26, it will become 25 per cent," he said, adding disruption and innovation are the new normal as far as technology is concerned.

There are five panel discussions and one fireside chat lined up.

Startups: Building from Kerala

The first session was on ‘Startups: Building from Kerala’. Binu Jacob, MD & CEO, Experion Technologies; Jithu Sukumaran Nair, CEO, VAAN Mobility; Jofin Joseph, founder & CEO, Totto Learning; Sreejith Sreekumar, founder & CEO, Giacca & Abito Sartoriale Fashion; and Dr Tom Joseph, co-founder, USDC, shared their experiences and insights at the session.



"Once you get the kick out of running a startup, then it becomes really difficult to go back to not being your own boss and settling for a slow pace of life," said Jofin Joseph.

Jithu Sukumaran Nair said VAAN Mobility will launch its e-Scooters in the next six months.

Binu Jacob had a word of encouragement for aspiring entrepreneurs. He advised them to pursue their passion and inspiration no matter what and that it would definitely bear fruit.

He also had a couple of pointers for those looking to launch a startup with friends and former colleagues: "Bring together complimenting strengths, the virtue of sacrifice is important, acknowledge varied interests and always keep the small family feel in the company."

Sreejith Sreekumar shared three points that power his company, Giacca & Abito Sartoriale Fashion -- entrepreneurship is similar to parenting. One person cannot do the whole job. You need to have a vision; what you create or build will outlive you; in the bigger scheme of things, we as individuals are insignificant. Hence, it is important to be nice.

Artificial Intelligence & Business Intelligence

The second panel discussion was on one of the most debated topics around the world at present, Artificial Intelligence. Panellists Praveen Jayakumar, senior manager, Amazon Web Services; Soumitra Dhankar, head of solution consulting, Adobe India; and Subram Natarajan, director of customer engineering, Google Cloud covered various aspects and challenges of AI in the session 'Artificial Intelligence & Business Intelligence'.

Subram Natarajan said AI as a technology has given us a tremendous amount of insight. He also said one need not be a computer science engineer to start assimilating AI. "Google's approach to AI is rooted in the founding principles of making sure the information is organised well and useful to human beings. It is shaped by our commitment to making all of our life simpler and more comfortable," said Subram.

When asked why we need AI, Soumitra laid out three reasons -- to discover what is hidden; accelerate what is slow; to decide when it matters.

Praveen Kumar said there are five trends in machine learning -- language models; data; ML industrialisation; responsible AI, and ML democratization.

While Kiruba Shankar, CEO, Business Blogging Private Limited, anchored the sessions. Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online, and Dr Tom Joseph, director-New Initiatives, Jain Deemed-to-be University, addressed the gathering.

Speaking about how Manorama foresaw the possibility of going digital at a time when Malayalis were still looking at the new technology suspiciously and launched Manorama Online, Mariam said: "Two-and-a-half decades ago, when Google was yet to be born, when Hotmail was the hot property and not Gmail, when Indians flaunted pagers, not smartphones, when it was simply 'chat' and not ChatGPT, oceans away from the Silicon Valley and just a few miles off Kerala's backwaters, then 109-year-old Malayala Manorama group hit the www.com world with Manoramaonline."

She further said digital transformation was the new normal at Manoramaonline long before the pandemic.

Global tech leaders, investors, domain experts and artists, among others, will take part in the summit which will see deliberations on a wide variety of topics such as startups, artificial intelligence, luxury brands, OTT and cyber security in the finance sector. Jain Online is the presenting partner of the programme.



The two panel discussions will be followed by a Fireside Chat on ‘Building Luxury Brands from India’. Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj, founders of Bangalore Watch Company, will interact with Preetika Mathew, editor-in-charge, WatchTime India at the session.

Then there will be a panel discussion on the intriguing topic – ‘Future of News’. The session will see an insightful exchange of ideas by reputed journalists. Binoy Prabhakar, executive editor, Moneycontrol; Durga Raghunath, head of news partnerships, Google India; Naresh Fernandes, editor, Scroll.in; and L V Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu, are the panellists.



Veterans in the banking and financial sectors will come together for a discussion on ‘Cyber & Data Security for BFSI’. A Balakrishnan, executive director, Geojit Financial Services; Arvind Ganesan, business head, Akamai Technologies; Babu Thomas, senior vice president & head-IT, Federal Bank; G Venkataraman, chief information security officer, ESAF Small Finance Bank; and Shibu K Thomas, joint general manager & chief information security officer, South Indian Bank will speak at the session.

The final session will see a group of celebrities discussing the ‘Blurring Lines of Regional Entertainment’. Screenwriter and director Shankar Ramakrishnan, cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan, Malayalam director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Prithviraj Productions co-founder Supriya Menon, and actress Mamta Mohandas will be joined by Saugata Mukherjee, head of content, Sony LIV for the discussion.