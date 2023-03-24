BPCL launches 19 EV fast-charging corridors at 110 fuel stations in Kerala, Karnataka and TN

Kochi: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, on Friday announced the launch of 19 EV Fast-Charging corridors at 110 fuel stations along 15 highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The company has launched three corridors with 19 fuel stations in Kerala, 6 Corridors with 33 fuel stations in Karnataka and 10 corridors with 58 fuel stations in Tamil Nadu.

These corridors will connect important religious and tourists destinations with cities, like Tirupathi, Bandipur National Park, Ranaganthaswamy Temple, Jambukeswar Temple, Guruvayoor temple, Kadampuzha temple, Vallarpadam National shrine of Basilica, St Antony's Church, Koratty, Markaz Knowledge City, Kanyakumari and Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple.

So far, BPCL has converted ​21 Highways into electric corridors and going forward, by March 2023, 200 highways will be covered with Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers across India, to support and accelerate the EV growth in the country.

These Fast EV Charging Corridors were inaugurated by P S Ravi, executive director in charge (retail) in the presence of Pushp Kumar Nayar, head of retail south, Kannabiran D, state head (retail) Kerala, Subhankar Sen, chief general manager (retail initiative & brand) in Kochi.

“The fast chargers are easy to use. They can be self-operated without any manual assistance through support staff will be available if needed. BPCL has digitized the entire EV charger locator, charger operations and transaction process through the HelloBPCL app for an online hassle-free and transparent user experience,” Ravi said.

"It takes just 30 minutes to charge an EV, giving the driving range of up to 125 kilometres at our fuel stations, therefore we have maintained the distance within 100 kilometres between the two charging stations," said Pushp Kumar Nayar.