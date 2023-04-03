Hyundai to introduce 'Lion King' of SUVs-Mufasa Adventure

Hyundai is set to introduce the 'Lion King' of all SUVs. It has already unveiled the new SUV concept named the Mufasa Adventure. Internationally, the Mufasa will be launched in China at the Shanghai Motor Show in April. The Mufasa is endowed with rugged looks and high ground clearance. Hyundai is likely to have found the name Mufasa from Disney's The Lion King released in 1994.

The arrival of the Mufasa will further enhance South Korean carmaker Hyundai's rich sports utility division. The Mufasa will be positioned above the Creta and below the Tucson. Hyundai hopes that those who don't like the Tucson's coupe look will welcome the tough-looking Mufasa with open arms.

The five-seater Mufasa SUV is 4.4 meters long. The vehicle has a 159 HP 2.0-liter NA petrol engine. The hybrid variant is powered by a 48-volt electric motor. Mufasa is all about styling. The large X-shaped grille at the front, the upright headlamps and the chunky tyres will catch anyone's attention. The Hyundai logo placed in the centre of the front grille is already seen on the Grand i10, the Aura and the new Verna in India.

The cuts on the front bumper and the wide air dam are all done in black. The door is given black cladding to add to beauty and provide more security. The wheel arches are almost square. Also notable is the elongated rear tail lamp similar to the Kia EV6.

High ground clearance and 18-inch wheels give the vehicle a more rugged look. The high ground clearance makes the Mufasa look more like an off-roader than an SUV. The rear window and utility roof rack add to the butch look of the vehicle. The company has not released the interior details of the Mufasa. However, in all likelihood the vehicle will get a dual touchscreen display.

It is not clear when Hyundai will introduce the Mufasa to the Indian market. However, many features of the Mufasa can be expected to make it to India through the facelifts of Hyundai's other models soon. Vehicles including Creta are getting ready to get a new look. The possibility of Hyundai introducing the Mufasa in the Indian market before the coming Diwali cannot be ruled out.