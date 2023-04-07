Royal Enfield clocks impressive growth in sales

Royal Enfield now has a big presence in the Indian motorcycle market. Last month, the manufacturer achieved impressive growth in sales. This year, in March alone, an increase of nearly 7% was achieved in sales. Sales rose to 72,235 units in March compared to 67,677 units in February, the data showed.

Domestic sales also recorded an increase of 2.41% year on year. But the company registered a surprising increase in exports -- on a month-on-month basis, it saw an increase of 73.76%. The annual figure stood at a substantial 34.25%.

In 2022-23, domestic sales stood at 7.34 lakh units, registering more than 40% growth over 5.21 lakh units sold in FY 2021-22. Experts estimate that the sales of Royal Enfield will increase significantly in the next financial year. According to reports, the company has scheduled several new launches for the near future. Royal Enfield is also planning to further expand its 650cc line-up.

The company plans to manufacture vehicles such as Scram 650, Classic 650 and Himalayan 650 for India and foreign countries. The new Standard 350 that will be based on the Meteor platform and Electra 350 models are also expected to hit the market this year.