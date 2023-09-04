Ahead of launch, Tata unveils the new Nexon

Tata Motors has released the details of the facelifted Nexon. The new Nexon and Nexon EV will be launched on September 14. The new look and details of the vehicle have been revealed even as bookings for the new car began on September 4.

The new Nexon comes with sleek split headlamps and the Tata Motors logo above the thick grille. The daytime running lights are also new. There are new alloy wheels, full-length LED lights at the rear and the logo in the middle. The position of the reverse light has been shifted to the bumper. The ground clearance of 208mm has been retained.

The new Nexon continues with the 120hp, 170Nm, 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine. Photo: Manorama Online

Inside, the Nexon has an interior similar to that of the Curvv. The touchscreen is new, and the design of the two-spoke steering wheel is also new. The AC vents have become slimmer. In general, the number of buttons on the dashboard has been reduced.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen is in the centre of the dashboard. It is similar to the previously launched Nexon EV Max Dark Edition. The new Nexon also gets a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster. The navigation display too has been moved to the instrument cluster. A 360-degree camera, connected car tech, wireless charger, ventilated front seats and air purifier are also part of the update.

The new Nexon continues with the 120hp, 170Nm, 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine. There is a choice of four gearboxes, including a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Nexon also comes with a 115hp, 160Nm, 1.5-liter diesel engine, which is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

The facelifted Nexon comes in Smart, Smart+, Smart+(S), Pure+, Pure+(S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+(S), Fearless, Fearless(S) and Fearless+(S) models. The '+' refers to models with additional features and 'S' means models with sunroof. Tata Motors will release the price of the facelifted Nexon on September 14. The price of the new Nexon is expected to be between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.