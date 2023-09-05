Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion - What are the major differences

The recently launched Rumion MPV is the Toyota variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. With this, Toyota now has a slew of multi-purpose vehicles in the Indian automobile market. Apart from the Rumion, Toyota also sells the Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross and the Vellfire MPVs in India. Toyota's Rumion and Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga have many similarities and unique features.

The Ertiga comes in four variants namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. But Toyota has three variants namely S, G and V, which are equivalent to Ertiga’s top three trims. Due to this, the price of the Ertiga is lower than that of Toyota Rumion. While the Rumion is priced between Rs 10.29 lakh and Rs 13.68 lakh, the Ertiga is priced between Rs 8.64 lakh and Rs 13.08 lakh. The Toyota Rumion is Rs 51,000 to Rs 61,000 more than the Maruti, depending on the variant.

The Ertiga comes in four variants namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Photo: Manorama Online

The Rumion has a grille similar to that of the Innova Crysta. Toyota has given the Rumion a new bumper, fog lamp and a new design to the 15-inch alloy wheels. The Ertiga and the Rumion are almost identical at the back. Even on the inside, this similarity is evident. The dual-tone interior, faux wood inserts, 7-inch touch screen in the middle of the dashboard and flat bottom steering wheel are all the same in both the vehicles.

Only the top-of-the-line Ertiga comes with an Arkamys-tuned speaker system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. But both higher variants of the Rumion have these features. But the 12V socket in the Ertiga is missing in the Rumion. Automatic climate control, reverse camera, analogue instrument cluster and connected car tech are all available in both the vehicles. Safety features like four airbags, ESC, hill-hold assist and seat-belt reminder are also available in both the Ertiga and the Rumion.

Rumion is priced between Rs 10.29 lakh and Rs 13.68 lakh. Photo: Manorama Online

But both the vehicles are identical in terms of engine and gearbox options. They get a 103bhp, 137Nm, 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. A factory fitted CNG kit is available on both the vehicles. On CNG, the vehicle churns out 88 bhp of power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque, while switching over to petrol, the vehicle produces 101 bhp of power and 136 Nm of torque. The CNG variant comes with a manual gearbox only. The fuel efficiency of the Rumion and the Ertiga is 20.51 kmpl on petrol and 26.11 kmpl in the CNG model. However, the automatic variant of the Rumion has a mileage of 20.11 kmpl while Ertiga automatic returns a fuel efficiency of 20.30 kmpl.

The main strength of the Rumion is the extra warranty provided by Toyota. The standard warranty for the Rumion is three years or one lakh kilometres. It can be extended for five years or up to 2.20 lakh km. Maruti Suzuki offers a warranty of two years or 40,000 km on the Ertiga. It can be extended up to five years or a maximum of one lakh km. The main rivals of the Ertiga and the Rumion are the Maruti Suzuki XL6 (Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs Rs 14.66 lakh) and the Kia Carens (Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh).