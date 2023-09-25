i20 N Line gets a facelift, now comes with a manual transmission too

After the i20, Hyundai has introduced the facelifted i20 N Line. The N Line comes in two variants -- N6 and N8 -- and prices range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.31 lakh. The top variant comes with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

There are no significant changes in the appearance of the i20 N Line. However, in a major change, the 6-speed IMT gearbox has been replaced with a 6-speed manual. The new vehicle retains the 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine that churns out 120hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 172Nm. With the engine change in the i20, only the i20 N Line currently has a turbo petrol engine. Apart from the 6-speed manual transmission, the i20 N Line also gets a 7-speed DCT. The rear wheels have disc brakes.

There are no significant differences in the front bumper, grille and N Line logo. Coming to the rear, there are minor changes in the bumper. The new N Line boasts full LED headlamps and newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. The N Line, which comes in six different colours, also has the option of getting dual-tone colours at a higher cost.

Black dominates the interior. There is N Line badging on the seats and the steering wheel. Red ambient lighting and metal finish on the pedals are provided. The specifications of the N Line are the same as the top variant of the i20. Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, cruise control, automatic climate control, single-pane sunroof and 7-speaker Bose sound system.

Safety features include six airbags and three-point seat belts for all passengers, seat belt reminders, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse camera, automatic headlamps, electronic stability control and hill assist control. With the withdrawal of the Polo GT TSI, the i20 N Line virtually has no direct challengers in the market. The closest competitor is the Altroz i-Turbo with a turbo petrol engine.

Price

The 1.0 Turbo MT N6 has a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh, 1.0 Turbo DCT N6 Rs 11.10 lakh, 1.0 Turbo MT N8 Rs 11.22 lakh, and 1.0 Turbo DCT N8 Rs 12.32 lakh.