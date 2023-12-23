Infopark to open flexi workspaces in Kochi Metro station

Kochi: An agreement was endorsed between Infopark and the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) here to build flexi IT workspaces at the Kochi Metro station. The proposal facilitates an elaboration of co-working spaces, which met a surge in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between KMRL MD, Loknath Behera, and Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil at a function held at KMRL Corporate Office here on Friday, Infopark said in a release.

According to the Infopark release, flexi workspaces will be established in 39,880 square feet, encompassing six floors of the Ernakulam South Metro station. The proposed facility will pave the way to generate 500 job opportunities.

"The workspaces for IT/ITES companies and employees will include premium workspace and co-working space models that combine mobility and modern office amenities", the Infopark statement added. It added that the infrastructure will be more convenient to gig workers and women employees.

The necessary construction works for the office and related facilities are expected to start by October 2024. In addition to office facilities, these premium workspaces also have other features like a pantry area, event space, and parking area.

Flexi workspace will also integrate multiple modes of transportation and ensure more convenience and safety. They will attract employees of MNCs who might be working from home, said Susanth Kurunthil.

Loknath Behera stressed that the decentralization of the IT industry was crucial for an advanced state like Kerala. As mentioned by him, the proposed IT infrastructure at the Metro building will boost the IT industry immensely due to the safe, secure, reliable, comfortable and seamless connectivity to the building.