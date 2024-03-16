Don't lose your sleep, this Kochi startup has a dream solution

Kochi: As the world observed Sleep Day on March 15, a startup based in Kerala’s Kochi has started its journey to a less-explored and almost mysterious terrain – disturbed sleep.

SOLVEMyHealth, the newly-founded startup is extending its services globally to help individuals improve their sleep, sexual health and overall well-being.

For the co-founders Rajiv Ambat and Dr Sandeep Prabhakaran, the new venture is only an extension of what they have been doing for years, rather successfully. Ambat has already made a name as a health and wellness expert while Dr Prabhakaran is a senior consultant in Urology and Andrology at Aster Medicity, Kochi. Ambat is also the founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders and Research and the author of the popular fitness book "The Midriff Crisis”.

The duo with their combined experience and expertise in the fields of healthcare and entrepreneurship promise a multifaceted approach to address disorders related to sleep and sexual health with their new venture. SOLVEMyHealth recognises the interconnectedness of sleep, physical vitality, and sexual health. SOLVE is the abbreviation of ‘Sleep Overhaul, Longevity & Vitality Enterprise’.

Online consultation is the primary service offered by the startup. Those in need can log into the startup’s website and book an appointment. The platform is backed by a team of experts in sleep science, neurology, psychiatry, pulmonology, nutrition, exercise physiology, and sexual medicine.

Ambat said SOLVEMyHealth adopts a comprehensive approach to enhancing sleep quality by integrating various services. These include home-based sleep studies for accurate sleep assessment, offering CPAP machines and obesity management techniques to address obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), providing Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) to improve sleep hygiene and address psychological factors impacting sleep. Lifestyle advice also forms the cornerstone of SOLVEMyHealth’s services as obesity and nutritional deficiencies play a significant role in both the development and exacerbation of insomnia.

Dr Prabhakaran underscored the cascading effects of untreated sleep disorders, which can lead to a plethora of conditions with dire health consequences. From hypertension, heart disease, and stroke to obesity, diabetes, and mental health disorders, impaired sleep can exacerbate various health issues, compromising overall well-being.

In addition to focusing on sleep, SOLVEMyHealth also prioritises sexual health as another key aspect of overall well-being. Dr Prabhakaran, a specialist in Urology and Andrology (male sexual health), emphasised that sexual health involves a complex interplay of physical, emotional, and social factors, with issues like erectile dysfunction (ED) often signalling underlying health

conditions. SOLVEMyHealth integrates expertise from urology, gynaecology, psychology, lifestyle medicine, diet and exercise to provide a comprehensive approach to improving sexual health.

Ambat said they were motivated to launch the venture by recent studies that said India has become the second most sleep-deprived country in the world after Japan. As a startup, their initial focus will be in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and they hope to expand their client base to the rest of the world in a few months.

