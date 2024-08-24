Badra Coffee set to stir up India's coffee culture with premium blends

What sets Badra Coffee apart from other coffee brands is its commitment to a direct-from-farm process. From cultivating the beans in the estates of Chikkamagaluru to processing them for various brewing methods, every step is handled in-house, with no middlemen involved.

Now, the brand is gearing up to launch four unique blends in the retail market. Three of these—Temple Mountain (Arabica), Misty Heights (Single Estate), and Kaapi Nirvana (Filter)—are pure coffee varieties, while Dakshin Fusion is a filter coffee blended with chicory.

“We call it relationship coffee. We work closely with our buyers to understand their specific flavor requirements and tailor our coffees to meet those preferences," Jacob Mammen, Managing Director of Badra Estates in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka told The Week.

Badra Estates & Industries Ltd. was established in 1943 by Mammen’s great-grandfather after acquiring the estate from Brooke Bond Ltd. For decades, the coffee industry in India was regulated, with all growers required to pool their beans with the Coffee Board of India. It wasn’t until 1997 that the government allowed growers to sell their coffee independently, which opened doors for Badra to explore international markets. Since then, the company has focused on developing specialty coffees.

The rise of coffee culture in India, fuelled in part by brands like Cafe Coffee Day, has led to a growing interest in specialty coffees. And for the first time, Badra Coffee is offering its premium blends directly to retail customers. "We are a seed-to-cup company," says Mammen. "If you want to truly savour your coffee, rather than just drink it out of habit, try one of Badra Coffee's blends for an exceptional bean-to-cup experience."

Badra Coffee's blends, Temple Mountain (Arabica), Misty Heights (Single Estate), Coffee Nirvana (Filter), and Dakshin Fusion (Chicory Blended Filter), are now being launched. Photo: Special arrangement

Badra Coffee, which has been exporting to 10 countries, including Japan, the US, South Korea, Germany, and Norway, for over two decades, will now be available in the Indian retail market. Their blends, Temple Mountain (Arabica), Misty Heights (Single Estate), Coffee Nirvana (Filter), and Dakshin Fusion (Chicory Blended Filter), are now being launched. The market prices for 250-gram packets are Rs 625, Rs 550, Rs 450, and Rs 350, respectively. In the initial phase, orders can be placed through the website badracoffee.com or via the toll-free number 18001236490. The coffee would also soon be available through Amazon. Orders above Rs 500 will not incur delivery charges.