Kochi: The Adani Group on Friday said it has committed investments to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in the next three years. The proposed investments include an additional Rs 20,000 crore in the Vizhinjam port and Rs 5,500 crore to expand operations of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The figures were announced by Karan Adani, managing director, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, at the Invest Kerala Global summit organised by the Kerala government at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre in Kochi on Friday.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their development initiatives, Karan Adani said, “A developed India requires strong regional economies, and Kerala is a prime example of how strategic investments can fuel progress.”

He said the Vizhinjam port is a continuation of the rich tradition of Muziris, which linked Kerala ports to Egypt and China. “Vizhinjam is strategically located on the world's busiest shipping line. It made history before commissioning by docking the largest container vessel to ever touch Indian shores. Adani Group has already invested Rs 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam. We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore. Our vision is to make Vizhinjam the largest transhipment port in this part of the region,” he said.

“We will be expanding the Thiruvananthapuram airport from 4.5 million passengers to 12 million passengers with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.

He said his group will also be setting up a logistics and e-commerce hub in Kochi and increase thei cement handling capacity in Kochi. He said Kerala is emerging as a model of development and progress, and Adani Group is honoured to be part of this journey.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the two-day investment summit in which over 3000 delegates are participating. The programme focuses on various verticals such as AI & Robotics, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics, Maritime and Packaging, Pharma, Medical Devices & Biotech, Renewable Energy, Ayurveda, Food Tech, High Value-Added Rubber Products, Tourism & Hospitality and Recycling & Waste Management.

Along with business sessions and country-focused interactions, the summit also features sessions to take the government’s New Industrial Policy that has identified over 22 priority segments to be promoted in a pro-active manner. The summit is organised by the Kerala government with the support of various industry organisations.