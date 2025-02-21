Kochi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has kept the CPM-led Kerala government’s hopes on its ambitious SilverLine semi high-speed rail project which had to be shelved following intense political opposition and public protests. The Union minister hinted at the BJP-led Centre’s interest in the project while addressing the inaugural session of Invest Kerala Global summit organised by the Kerala government at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre in Kochi on Friday.



“We have also now the project SilverLine, a semi-high-speed train coming up between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, which will reduce the (travel) time,” the minister mentioned while listing out Kerala’s industrial achievements in the past and the ongoing initiatives. The minister mentioned the SilverLine with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industrial Minister P Rajeev, two of the key promoters of the project, and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, who has vehemently opposed it, on the dais.

Later speaking to media while leaving the venue, Goyal clarified that SilverLine is a project under the consideration of the central government. “It had its own political issues to be resolved by the people and government of Kerala. Union Railway Ministry has asked for certain clarifications and inputs from the state government. It’s a project under consideration at both the state and the Centre,” he said.

In his speech, Goyal praised Kerala for implementing projects like the Cochin International Airport, the first such project under the public-private-partnership, Water Metro and Vizhinjam port.

“India is contributing 16 per cent of the global economy growth. We are at the forefront of providing the growth engine to the world. We have moved from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest economy in the last 10 years. And by 2027, every estimate demonstrates that India will be the world's third-largest economy. And how can Kerala be left behind when India is progressing at this brink and speed with the opportunities that Kerala offers. Whether it is tourism, manufacturing, or logistics, in every sphere, Kerala is at the forefront of development,” he said.

The Union minister said the proposed Rs 3,800-crore industrial township would offer opportunities to investors to come in and manufacture high-quality modern goods in the fields of technology and electronics.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Vijayan said Kerala’s investment scenario is on the cusp of history. “The changes we have brought about now are not incremental but substantial. Kerala, the State which has become a noteworthy example of achieving a high score in Human Development Indicators is now taking a leap towards achieving the status of an investment hub. The Government here, considers that it has a great role to play as a facilitator and a catalyst. We have taken a holistic view and are paying equal attention to all matters, from policy formulation to the last mile implementation. We have ensured that no investor coming to Kerala will have to face the cobweb of procedural delays and meet the barriers of red tape. We have made major strides in simplifying procedures as regards investments,” he said.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve chaired the meet. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed meet online. Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of Economy, UAE, HE Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Industry and Commerce HE Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Leader of the Opposition, Kerala, V D Satheesan and NORKA ROOTS Vice Chairman M A Yousuff Ali were among those who spoke at the inaugural session.

Over 3000 delegates are attending the conclave, which will focus on various verticals such as AI & Robotics, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics, Maritime and Packaging, Pharma, Medical Devices & Biotech, Renewable Energy, Ayurveda, Food Tech, High Value-Added Rubber Products, Tourism & Hospitality and Recycling & Waste Management.

Along with business sessions and country-focused interactions, the summit also features sessions to take the government’s New Industrial Policy that has identified over 22 priority segments to be promoted in a pro-active manner. The summit is organised by the Kerala government with the support of various industry organisations.