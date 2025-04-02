Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex traded higher on Wednesday after a disappointing start to the financial year, lifted by gains in IT and banking stocks. Sensex ended 593 points higher than the previous close while Nifty 50 rose by 0.72 percent to 23,332.35 points.

Kerala stocks also had a better day, with Kalyan Jewellers leading the trend. The stocks rose by 11 percent to ₹511. The company's market capitalisation crossed the ₹50,000 crore mark on Wednesday, with a notable increase in the trading volume.

CSB Bank and Cochin Shipyard also saw a sharp increase, with the stocks gaining by 6 percent and 1.27 percent, respectively. The trading volume of both companies saw a significant increase. Kitex Garments and Muthoot Capital stocks also rose on the trading day.

Harrisons Malayalam and Hindustan Organic Chemicals were the biggest upset of the day, with the stocks declining by 2.14 percent and 2.32 percent, respectively. KSE Ltd dropped by 0.46 percent.

Meanwhile, the markets are bracing for the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff threats, which will take effect on Wednesday.