India's benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday as the markets braced the impact of the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Sensex dropped 322 points to 76,295 while Nifty 50 fell 82 points to close at 23,250.

Meanwhile, Kerala banking and finance stocks performed well, ending the day in the green zone. CSB bank led the list, closing 6.55 percent higher at ₹342.05. The bank on Tuesday reported a growth in its lending facilities by 29% for the fourth quarter, taking the shares higher.

South Indian Bank also reported a more than 9 percent loan growth for the fourth quarter, taking the shares 2.54 percent higher to ₹24.25. The bank also said that its total deposits increased by 5.50 percent to ₹1,07,526 in Q4, compared to ₹1,01,920 in the same quarter last year.

The shares of Federal Bank closed at ₹194.14 after increasing by 1.06 percent. ESAF Small Finance also saw a significant increase of 5.26 percent, closing at ₹27.43.

At the same time, Muthoot Finance, the most valuable Kerala company in terms of market capitalisation, rose by 1.18% while Muthoot Microfin increased 1.55 percent. The shares of Manappuram Finance and Federal bank also ended the day in green zone.

Kalyan Jewellers, which registered an 11 percent increase on Wednesday, fell by 0.4 percent on the trading day, ending at ₹509.1. Meanwhile, KSE Ltd continued to stay in the red with a drop of 4.26 percent to ₹1880.05.