Pay Rs 50 more for LPG, second price hike this month now in force

New Delhi: The price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been hiked by Rs 50. This is the second price hike in February. The price was hiked by Rs 25 on February 4.

The LPG price hike came into effect from Monday 12am onwards. A 14.2 kg cylinder will cost about Rs 775 with subsidy in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. It was Rs 703.50 last month and Rs 603.50 in November 2020.

The 14.2kg cylinder for domestic use in Delhi will cost Rs 769.

The price has been raised reportedly in tandem with the rising crude oil prices and the import cost. The cost vary from state to state owing to the respective taxes levied by the local governments.

Low-income households are eligible for a maximum of 12 LPG cylinders per year at subsidized rates. They have to be bought at full price, but the subsidy difference is credited to the customer's bank account by the government.

The LPG price was hiked even as the prices of petrol and diesel are scaling new highs. Petrol price was hiked by 29 paise on Sunday, and that of diesel by 33 paise. The petrol price was Rs 90.68 in Thiruvananthapuram, while it was Rs 88.89 in Kochi the other day. The diesel price in Thiruvananthapuram was Rs 84.83 and Rs 83.48 in Kochi on Sunday.

Protests have erupted across the country against the rising fuel prices.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating a few development projects in Kochi on Sunday, protests were raised against fuel price hike were staged in the city. The DYFI protested in front of the Hill Palace in Tripunithura by releasing black balloons into the air.