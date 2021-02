India heeds UN call, rescue misson on to save adrift Rohingya refugees

The UN refugee agency said the Indian coast guard had answered its plea to look for a boat carrying Rohingya refugees believed to be adrift in the Andaman Sea without food and water for several days.

The boat was believed to have left Bangladesh two weeks ago and then broken down at sea, with the UN and rights groups reporting many of the about 90 refugees on board now suffering acute dehydration. Their families are worried many may have already died.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said Wednesday it does not know the boat's exact current location. The agency on Monday had alerted nearby nations to look for the boat and said it was prepared to offer humanitarian assistance if it was found.

Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project that monitors the Rohingya crisis, said they had heard at least eight people had died on the boat.

Lewa said they boarded the boat on Feb 11 to reach Southeast Asia but its engine broke down.

She said the Arakan Project has been unable to contact the refugees for several days.

We had talked to them. But now they are traceless. They have no water or food, they are drinking seawater and dying, Lewa said by phone.

The UN refugee agency appreciated the Indian coast guard's deployment of their search and rescue team, said Catherine Stubberfield, spokesperson for the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific.

Given that the refugees are still adrift at sea, immediate disembarkation is absolutely critical to meeting their most basic human needs and ensuring that their safety is no longer threatened, she said in an email.

P N Anup, a spokesman for the Indian coast guard, said he had nothing to say as of now.

Authorities in Bangladesh said they had no information about any boat that recently carried Rohingya out of Bangladesh's waters.