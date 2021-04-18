Tamil Nadu imposes Sunday lockdowns, night curfew to curb COVID surge

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a statewide night curfew and total lockdown on Sundays across the state to curb the recent surge in COVID cases.

Examinations scheduled to happen in the coming weeks too have been postponed.

The night curfew will come into effect from Tuesday. Movement will be restricted from 10 pm to 4 pm.

Earlier, DMK chief Stalin urged the Centre to send 20 lakh more COVID vaccine doses to aid the state's vaccination drive. Stalin also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to swiftly introduce a 'universal vaccination' program.

During the curfew, all services barring those deemed essential will be shut. Shops, theatres and malls will also be shut.

No public or private transport will ply on the road during the curfew hours. Inter-state travel is also not permitted.