COVID vaccine for all above 18: Registration opens today

New Delhi: Registration for vaccination for all those aged 18-44 years will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from Wednesday. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remain the same.

The government has made it mandatory for the 18-44 age group to register themselves on the CoWIN portal and get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus, saying walk-ins will not be allowed initially to avoid a "chaos" at immunisation centres once the inoculation drive opens up substantially.

However, those aged 45 years and above can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, officials said.

How to register

You have to furnish basic details about you as recorded in a photo identity card. You can expect an OTP (one-time password) check to prove authenticity. You would be able to see the list of vaccination centres and the time slots available. Vaccination is free of cost in government hospitals in Kerala. At present, many private hospitals in the state also offers vaccination at Rs 250. However, the price may change by May 1 with SII announcing the new price on Wednesday.

You can book an appointment at any of these centres. When you register, you create an account. You can register four persons with a single mobile phone number but you have to fill in identity card numbers for each one of them.

You can make changes in the registration data or appointment details until the time of vaccination. Once the registration is completed, you will be given a token that can be downloaded. You will also receive a text message on the registered mobile phone number. When you book for the first doze of vaccination, you will also be given an appointment for the second doze.

Be sure to carry your Aadhaar card or any other photo-affixed recognized identity card. If you have any underlying conditions, you have to submit at the vaccination centre a co-morbidity certificate

signed by a recognized doctor. The onus is on the patients to prove that they are in need of the vaccine because they are in the risk group. The risk group includes heart patients and those with cancer, kidney and liver ailments, diabetes, stroke, sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia.

If you have any further doubts, call Disha helpline 1056.

Process for registration through Aarogya Setu app

• Open the Aarogya Setu app. Click on CoWIN tab on the home screen.

• Select Vaccination Registration. Enter Phone Number. Enter OTP.

• Click on Verify. You will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page.

• Follow steps listed in the 'Process for registration through CoWIN portal' guide.

• Each citizen has to take two shots of the vaccine. The CoWIN portal says the second dose of Covaxin should be taken between 28 days to 42 days after the first dose. The second dose of Covishield should be taken between 28 days to 56 days after the first dose.

Vaccine registration guide