8 COVID-19 patients, including doctor die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage

New Delhi: Eight COVID-19 patients, including a doctor, died at Delhi's Batra Hospital on Saturday due to oxygen shortage.

The doctor was the HOD of gastroenterology department at the hospital.

We are trying to revive five other critical patients, said Dr S C L Gupta.

This is the second time this week the facility is running out medical oxygen.

Hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

The Delhi government has maintained that the city is not getting its allocated quantity of the life-saving gas.

Where are the cryogenic tankers: HC

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Saturday questioned the Centre as to why four cryogenic tankers, which were meant for Delhi to treat COVID-19 patients and held up by the Rajasthan government, have not been released yet despite the court's earlier orders.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said let necessary steps be taken to fulfill the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on April 26 that these tankers will be released.

It asked the Centre to place compliance of its order on May 3.

The bench, which is conducting a special hearing on a holiday, started the proceedings at 11.30 am and is still continuing.

Hospitals should set up plants

Hospitals should learn from their experiences regarding oxygen scarcity during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and set up plants for generating the life-saving gas.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said for commercial considerations, some hospitals reduce capital expenditures on things like oxygen plants which are essential in a hospital, especially the big ones.

"Oxygen plants are essential. It is irresponsible not to have them," the bench said.

"You (hospitals) should also learn from your experience and put up a plant," the court said while hearingseveral pleas, on a holiday, with regard to the oxygen crisis and other COVID-19 related issues that Delhi is grappling with.

(With PTI inputs.)