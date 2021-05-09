Delhi, Uttar Pradesh extend lockdown till May 17 amid Covid surge

New Delhi: The ongoing lockdown in Delhi will be extended for another week up to May 17 morning and Metro train services will be halted during the period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, but any slackness would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20. Although, the cases have come down and positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, but strictness is needed, he said.

The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday will now be extended up to May 17 morning.

The chief minister also said that oxygen supply in Delhi has improved significantly in the last few days. Vaccination is also going on at a fast pace although there is lack of adequate vaccine stock, Kejriwal said.

Corona curfew extended in Uttar Pradesh till May 17



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended till May 17 the curfew imposed in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said.



The curfew, which was earlier scheduled to end on 7 am on Monday, has been extended.

The corona curfew imposed in the state has been extended till May 17, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal, said in a statement issued here.

As many as 298 people died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 14,80,315.So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)