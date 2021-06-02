Structuring of Class 12 evaluation criteria to take at least 2 weeks: top CBSE official

New Delhi: A day after central government announced cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi on Wednesday said "the process of completion of the criteria for evaluation of Class 12 students will take at least two weeks."

"We are in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. The decision is yet to be made," the senior official said.

"Parents, teachers, principals, and students need to wait for it a bit. Also, request all not to panic," he added.

On Tuesday, the government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister in which it was decided that the CBSE would take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students "as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner."

After the meeting, PM Modi on his official Twitter handle wrote, "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class 12 CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth."

It was also decided in the meeting that in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), as and when the situation becomes conducive.

This is the first time that the CBSE has completely cancelled the board exam conducted by it. Last year, exams were midway when a nationwide lockdown was announced in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the remaining exams were cancelled later.

