Malayalam ban at Delhi hospital: Rahul Gandhi calls for stopping ‘language discrimination’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of Malayali nurses at the GB Pant hospital in Delhi after it issued a circular asking them to stop communicating in the language.

"Malayalam is as Indian as any other Indian language. Stop language discrimination!" the Wayanad MP said in a tweet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also raised concern about the matter.

"Absolutely, totally bizarre! This is unconstitutional," he tweeted.

GB Pant Hospital in Delhi had on Saturday asked its nursing staff to refrain from communicating in Malayalam as it caused inconvenience to the patients at the hospital.

The Delhi government hospital issued a circular asking its nursing staff not to use Malayalam at work as "maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language" which it said causes a lot of inconveniences.

Stop language discrimination! pic.twitter.com/SSBQiQyfFi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 6, 2021

The circular issued by the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER), one of the leading facilities here, has asked its nurses to use only Hindi and English for communication or face "strict action".

G B Pant nurses' association president Liladhar Ramchandani claimed it was issued in pursuance of a complaint sent by a patient to a senior officer in the health department, regarding use of Malayalam language at the hospital, while adding that "the union disagrees with the wordings used in the circular".

The circular says, "A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER. Whereas maximum patient and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience".

"So, it is directed to all nursing personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication. Otherwise serious action will be taken," it reads.

Ramchandani, also the secretary general of Delhi Nurses Federation said, "As a language's name, Malayalam, has been inserted in the circular, many will take offence".

He also claimed that this circular was "consequent of the complaint filed by the patient" and "internally, there is no issue among the nurses and the administration".

There are also allegations that the circular was issued due to the rivalry sported by the nursing superintendent against Malayali nurses. Many nurses at various hospitals across India, hail from Kerala, with Malayalam being their native language.

The circular has drawn sharp criticism from other nursing unions too.

(With PTI inputs.)