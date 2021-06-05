Two Malayali nurses killed, 3 injured in Saudi Arabia accident

Najran (Saudi Arabia): Two nurses from Kerala were killed and three others injured in a road accident here.

Sincy Philip of Kottayam and Ashwathy Vijayan, both nurses of King Khalid Hospital here, were the deceased. Malayali nurses Sneha, Rincy and driver Ajith have been admitted to a hospital with injuries.

The accident occurred when a vehicle rammed into the nurses’ vehicle. The bodies of the deceased nurses have been kept in the General Hospital at Najran, a southwestern Saudi Arabian city bordering Yemen.

The bodies will be flown down to Kerala after completing the necessary formalities.