Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Dowry death in UP: Life imprisonment for five

PTI
Published: July 17, 2021 04:06 PM IST Updated: July 17, 2021 04:45 PM IST
dowry death
The verdict comes in a three-year-old dowry death case. Representational image
Topic | India

Ballia, UP: A court here sentenced five people to life imprisonment in a three-year-old dowry death case, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said Meena, a resident of Kotwali police station area, got married to Sheshnath Singh in February 2008.
He said Meena was burnt to death over dowry at her husband's place on April 3, 2018.

A case was registered against five people, including the woman's husband, following a complaint by the victim's father Ashok Singh.

RELATED ARTICLES

Additional district judge Nitin Kumar Thakur on Friday sentenced the woman's husband Sheshnath Singh alias Bahadur Singh, Suresh Singh (father-in-law), Tateri Devi (mother-in-law), Sunita Singh and Sarita Singh (both sisters-in-law) to life imprisonment in connection with the case, Tada said.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on all the five culprits, he said.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.