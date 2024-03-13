Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 36-year-old case

Varanasi: A Special MP/MLA Court in Varanasi, on Wednesday, sentenced politician Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment in a 36-year-old fake arms licence case.



He has been convicted under sections 467 r/w 120B as well as under Sections 420, 468 IPC. He was also convicted under Section 30 of the Arms Act.

The court, on Tuesday, had convicted Mukhtar Ansari in the fake arms licence case. During the hearing, Ansari participated in court proceedings via video conferencing from Banda jail, where he is currently incarcerated.

In June 1987, Ansari submitted an application to the district magistrate of Ghazipur for a double-barrel gun licence. Subsequently, the arms licence was acquired using forged signatures of both the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.

In December 1990, when this fraudulent activity was exposed by the CB-CID, a complaint was filed with the police.

Subsequently, based on this complaint, a case was registered at a police station in Ghazipur against five individuals including Mukhtar Ansari.