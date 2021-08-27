Four engineering students suspected in Mysuru gang rape case

Mysuru: In a major breakthrough in the Mysuru gang rape case, the special team investigating the crime has managed to obtain vital clues on the gruesome incident.

According to sources, the police have zeroed in on four students of a reputed engineering college in Mysuru. Among the four students, three are from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu.

The police have obtained their tower locations from the crime spot. When the police tried to reach the suspects, they were not found.

After an inspection at their college, the police found out that the four students did not attend an examination scheduled on Wednesday, a day after the incident. However, tower locations confirmed their presence in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The police strongly suspect that the four students committed the crime and disappeared after it came to light, the sources said.

Special teams have obtained all details from the college and are on their way to Kerala and Tamil Nadu to inquire about them.

Karnataka DGP to supervise probe



Director General of Police Praveen Sood will supervise the investigation into the gang rape of a college student near Chamundy foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said on Friday.

"The DGP is going to Mysuru. I have directed him to supervise the investigation and crack the case at the earliest," he told reporters here.

The CM said investigation teams have been formed and the probe is in progress in full swing.

He added that he has told the police to send the investigation report directly to him.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is holding a press conference after chairing a meeting with top police officers in Mysuru. It is expected that he is going to make a major announcement in connection with the case.

The medical student with her boyfriend was on their way to the Chamundi hills on Tuesday evening when at least four people waylaid them and gang-raped her after assaulting him.

The gang members also allegedly made a video and threatened to make it viral unless they paid them Rs 3 lakh, police sources said.

When the girl and her male friend expressed their inability, they thrashed them. The girl was later admitted to a hospital where she narrated the trauma she underwent.