Mysuru gang-rape case: Four accused nabbed from Tamil Nadu

Mysuru: Four students, accused in the Mysuru gang-rape case, were nabbed from Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Police have succeeded in cracking the Mysuru gang-rape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

"Police have succeeded," PTI reported the Minister as saying.

He did not give any more details.

Earlier reports indicated that of the four, three were Malayalis while the other was from Tamil Nadu.

All were reported to be students of a reputed engineering college in the city.

Karnataka police had deployed two teams to track them.

It was last Tuesday that a 22-year-old MBA student was gang-raped in a desolate place in the city.

She and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chamundi Hills on Tuesday evening when at least four people waylaid them and gang-raped her after assaulting him.

The incident had created a public uproar in Karnataka. The government was on tenterhooks these past days for the delay in arresting the accused.

The police zeroed in on Malayali students after getting tower location inputs from the crime spot at Lalithadripura near Chamundi Hills.

The police's suspicion heightened when it was found that, a day after the incident, the four students did not attend Wednesday's examination held at the college.

(To be updated)


