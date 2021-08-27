Malayalam
Centre lifts some restrictions on inter-state travel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2021 09:43 PM IST
travel restrictions
Topic | New Delhi

The Centre government has lifted restrictions on inter-state travel by air, rail, water and road.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised guidelines on domestic travel with the view of having a uniform protocol throughout the country.

The ministry has also informed that it is not mandatory to carry RTPCR negative report or undergo a RAT test to enter a state if an asymptomatic individual has received both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

The traveller should have completed at least 15 days since the second shot of the vaccination and must possess the final vaccination certificate issued through the COWIN portal.

However, the states and union territories have been told to take "appropriate public health measures promptly" in the event of an unusual surge in cases.

The states have been permitted to implement additional restrictions based on local requirements.

