Accused in Hyd rape-murder of 6-year-old found dead days after minister assures 'encounter killing'

Hyderabad: A week after rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, the only accused in the case allegedly committed suicide.

The body of Pallakonda Raju, 30, was found dead on the railway tracks near Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district.

The news regarding his death came two days after a Telangana minister said the accused will be “killed in an encounter”.

"The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," tweeted the official Twitter handle of the Telangana state police chief on Thursday.

The body was reportedly identified with the tattoo 'Mounika' on his both hands.

The accused allegedly killed himself as police was on a massive manhunt following a public outrage over the horrific incident in Singareni Colony in Saidabad area.

The child went missing on September 9 from her house. Her body was later found in the house of her neighbour Raju.

On Tuesday, Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy said the accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case will be "killed in an encounter".

"We will definitely arrest the accused and kill him in an encounter," the minister said when asked about the case.

The Hyderabad Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to any person who gives information/clue leading arrest of the absconding accused.

Telangana Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday met the parents of the girl and offered them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia, an official release said.