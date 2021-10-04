Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Minister's son booked for murder, death toll rises to 9

Lakhimpur Kheri: The Tikunia police in Lakhimpur Kheri lodged an FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's son Ashish Mishra and 15 others for murder and inciting violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, even as the death toll reached nine on Monday.

The body of a local journalist Raman Kashyap, who had been missing after Sunday's violence, was found in the mortuary on Monday, taking the death toll to nine, including four farmers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed that Ashish Misra's vehicle ran over farmers who were protesting against Uttar Pardesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to a village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ajay Misra and his son Ashish, however, claimed that protesters attacked the convoy and killed a driver and three others, including two BJP workers.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who went to meet the affected families in Tikunia, was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hargaon police station area.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, the farmers, on Monday morning submitted a charter of demands to the District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasia, that included the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, registering an FIR against his son Ashish Mishra, compensation for the families of the deceased and a government job for the kin.

The farmers have also demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

The district magistrate said that he had forwarded the charter of demands to the government and a decision would be taken soon.

Internet services in Lakhimpur and adjoining districts remained suspended on Monday.

UP govt asks Lucknow airport not to allow the arrival of Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab dy CM

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy CM, who announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, in view of the violence that erupted there.



"After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order. It is requested that you should not allow Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab deputy CM at the CCS Airport in Lucknow," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a letter dated October 3 to the Airport Authority of India.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa had announced that they would visit Lakhimpur on Monday.