India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000km

PTI
Published: October 27, 2021 09:21 PM IST
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000km
Agni P missile. File photo
Topic | India

New Delhi: In a major boost to its military might, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 that can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000km with a very high degree of accuracy, officials said.

The test-firing was carried around 7:50 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, they said.

"The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'," the defence ministry said.

The successful test-firing of the missile came in the midst of a lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

