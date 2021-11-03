400-year-old brass Ganapati idol seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: The Air Cargo Customs here on Wednesday seized an over 400-year-old brass idol of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed Hindu god.

The Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, in a statement said, that the 5.25-feet idol weighed 130kg. It was seized while it was being sent to Kanchipuram apparently for processes prior to smuggling.

"The idol shows fine details and fully adheres to Puranic mythological traditions based on ancient Shilpashastra techniques. Marks of wear and tear found on the idol indicate its usage for a long time," the Customs said.

According to the Customs, the idol in the Nritya (dancing) style, was being despatched by a Chennai-based exporter.

Examining the idol, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) experts said that the artefact could be over 400 years old and belong to the Vijayanagar-Nayak period.

Nritya Ganapati is one of the 32 different forms of Lord Ganesh. Worshipping this form of Lord Ganesh is believed to give proficiency and success for those who seek to excel in dance and fine arts.

Lord Ganesh is also referred to as Ganapati, Ganesha and Vighneshwara.