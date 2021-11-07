Inmates of UP jail on rampage, hold officials captive

Farrukhabad: The inmates of the Fatehgarh central jail in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district have taken control of the correctional facility after rioting on Sunday morning.

They are holding several jail officials captive while attempts are being made to pacify them, reports said.

According to sources, the inmates went on a rampage after an undertrial Sandip Kumar died while he was under treatment.

The prisoners alleged that Kumar was given delayed and wrong treatment, which led to his demise.

The prisoners went berserk on Sunday morning as they pelted stones, set a part of the prison on fire and attacked the jail officials. Two deputy jailors Akhilesh Kumar and Shailesh Kumar were held captive.

The jail authorities have not commented on the matter so far.

The jail security guard and police fired tear gas to disperse the prisoners and regain control of the jail, but failed.

Additional forces are being rushed to the jail to control the situation.

Farrukhabad's Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Singh said the Senior Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate were presently busy pacifying the inmates at the jail premises.