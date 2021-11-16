Malayalam
Youth hacked to death on the road shortly after he gave lift to a woman on his bike

Our Correspondent
Published: November 16, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Topic | India

Thiruvavur: A gang hacked to death a youth who gave lift to a young woman on his bike.

The gruesome incident took place at Kattoor Akathiyoor in Thiruvavur district of Tamil Nadu. The victim was identified as Kumaresan, a social worker.

A six-member gang which came on bikes hacked Kumaresan to death while he was on his way to his wife's house at Kanoor, in the evening the other day.

On the way a woman sought lift from him. Kumaresan stopped the bike and gave her lift. The woman also sustained injuries in the attack that took place soon after. 

A police team reached  the site of  the incident and rushed both to the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, people blocked the Thiruvavoor-Kumbakonam road on  hearing about Kumaresan’s murder.

It is alleged that Kumaresan had mobilised the local people and organised a protest against a local  liquor shop and that could be the reason for his murder.

Kumaresan’s family held a local politician who  had taken contract for running the liquor shop, responsible for his murder. 

A political worker was hacked to death in a similar way in Thiruvavur about a week ago.

