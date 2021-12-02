Omicron detected in India, two cases confirmed in Karnataka

Bengaluru: India has detected two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the southern state of Karnataka, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

"All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.

The two men, a 66-year-old and a 46-year-old, had reportedly arrived from South Africa, where the latest variant was detected last month.

The health ministry has said that the new variant has increased transmissiblity and is "possibly 500% more competitively infectious".

So far, at least 373 cases of Omicron variant has been detected in 29 countries with 183 of those found in South Africa while Ghana has 33 and the United Kingdom has 32 infected.

India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on Dec. 15, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course.

The government has advised states to ramp up testing, a week after the health ministry said a recent fall in testing could undermine India's efforts to contain the pandemic.

After battling a record jump in infections and deaths in April and May, coronavirus cases have come down substantially in India, where the Delta variant is the dominant strain.

The country reported 9,765 new cases on Thursday, taking its total to 34.61 million. Only the United States has reported more.

(With agency inputs)