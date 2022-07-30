Karnataka Muslim youth murder: 21 detained for questioning

Karnataka: Police on Saturday said that 21 persons have been detained for questioning in the brutal murder of a Muslim youth in Surathkal town of Dakshina Kannada district.

Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet was killed on Thursday evening and it is suspected that his death was to take revenge for the murder of Praveen Kumar Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist.

The Opposition has demanded that the State government treat both murders without prejudice. They also alleged that the people were taking law into their own hands as they had lost faith in the ruling BJP.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ADGP Alok Kumar have stated that the murders have been taken seriously and that the police require some time to nab the accused in the two cases.

While the police have arrested two persons in connection with the BJP activist's murder, they are yet to make arrests over Fazil's killing.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district is limping back to normalcy amid prohibitory orders and heavy police security cover.