Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash near Mumbai

Mumbai: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police officer said.

Mistry (54) and another person travelling in the Mercedes car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, identified as Anayta Pandol, were injured.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident occurred at around 3.15 pm on the bridge on the Surya river, the officer said.

The accident occurred on the bridge over the Surya river, killing Mistry and another person on the spot while two others have been shifted to Gujarat for further treatment, said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka when Mistry's car hit a road divider on the Surya river and dashed against the retention wall, killing him and another person on the spot.

The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandol have been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

The police officer said the injured occupants of the car - Anayta Pandol, who was driving the car, and Daryus Pandol - have been shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat for treatment.

Palghar Police officer Sachin Navadkar said the local police are carrying out a further investigation.