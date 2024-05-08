Haryana CM downplays withdrawal of MLA support

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has responded to the withdrawal of support by three independent MLAs from the BJP government of the state.

"When I heard about it, I knew that moment the Congress is trying to fulfil their wishes. Everyone has a wish. But the people know. They know the Congress has got nothing to do with the wishes of people, but only with fulfilling their personal wishes," Saini said. According to NDTV, Saini downplayed the situation as not alarming.

Three Independent MLAs, Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri), on Tuesday, withdrew support to the government and announced they would back the Congress, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

The opposition leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, expressed his gratitude to the three MLAs for their support and said they have taken this decision while keeping public sentiments in mind. The leader of the opposition said there is a wave in favour of Congress in the country, including Haryana, and that the Independent MLAs have made this decision with respect to the sentiments of the people. He claimed people had made up their minds to form the Congress government in the state. The government, now backed by only two other Independents, falls short of the majority mark in the 88-member House.

Some Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs have recently indicated support for the BJP, though the JJP pulled out of the coalition government in March. The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House.

JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said Hooda should initiate the process to "bring down the government which has lost trust of people". He also said Hooda should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the situation. The Congress said in a statement that the three MLAs had already sent letters to the governor saying they had withdrawn their support from the government.

Talking to PTI over the phone, Chautala said, "Hooda says the government is in a minority. He is the Leader of Opposition and should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the developments."

When asked whether JJP will extend support to the Congress, Chautala said, "I am not saying JJP is willing to support and form a government with the Congress. At least the government that has lost trust of people, Hooda should initiate the process to bring it down."

He also said that in addition to meeting the governor, Hooda should also open a channel of communication with the JJP.

Meanwhile, Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kurukshetra with Congress' support, also said the BJP government is in the minority. "I request the governor that this government should be dismissed immediately," he said, adding that Chief Minister Saini has no right to continue and should step down.

(With PTI Inputs)