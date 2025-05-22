Imprisoned Maoist leader Rupesh has started an indefinite hunger strike inside jail after prison authorities denied him permission to publish a novel he authored behind bars. Titled "Memories of the Outlaws," the novel was reportedly blocked from release, prompting Rupesh to begin his protest on Thursday evening.

Rupesh, who is currently lodged in the high-security prison at Viyyur, was denied permission by the authorities, citing references to the prison system, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the judiciary.

Rupesh had earlier submitted a request to the Chief Minister seeking permission to publish the book. A special petition signed by prominent cultural figures, including poet K Satchidanandan, was also submitted to the CM in support of his request.

"The Supreme Court has, in several cases, upheld the rights of prisoners to write, read, and engage in creative expression in various forms. However, even today, in many of our prisons, inmates are often denied even basic materials like notebooks and pens necessary for writing," according to the petition.

Protesting the delay in approving his request, Rupesh went on a hunger strike on March 2, which is observed as Comrade Rajan Martyrdom Day. However, with no response from the authorities even after that, he was forced to resort to an indefinite hunger strike.