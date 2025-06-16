Actor-director Basil Joseph recently found himself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason—a viral throwback video from his school days. The video, titled ‘Kuthippokkal’, features Basil as a ninth grader participating in the quiz show Ashwamedham. The clip quickly caught the attention of fans and even surprised many celebrities with a glimpse of Basil’s early on-screen charm.

Rather than shy away from the renewed attention, Basil joined the conversation on social media by sharing another childhood photo. This time, the image showed a young Basil holding a guitar, accompanied by a cheeky caption: “Not just Ashwamedham, I had a bit of musical talent too, guys.” The post resonated widely and went viral within minutes, prompting a flurry of humorous comments.

Among those joining the banter was actor Tovino Thomas, who playfully remarked, “Did you really think they’d leave you alone just because you surrendered, little one?” Siju Sunny, another actor, joked about Basil’s musical side, asking if the video meant another song was on the way and whether it had aired on Kochu TV. Veteran actor Suresh Krishna added to the fun, admitting he had no prior knowledge of these childhood performances.

Fans and celebrities alike couldn’t resist continuing the playful teasing. Comments ranged from humorous warnings that Tovino’s “safe” status was only temporary, to jokes about Basil “staying in space” for a few days, and lighthearted references to the hairstyles and friendships that shaped their careers.

Despite the teasing, the viral video and the accompanying social media exchange highlight Basil Joseph’s enduring popularity and his good-natured approach to humour. From his early days as a schoolboy with dreams in front of the camera to his current standing in the film industry, Basil continues to entertain and connect with audiences—both on and off the screen.