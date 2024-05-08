PM waived off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of billionaires: Priyanka Gandhi

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused PM Modi and BJP of having ties with industrialists and absolving their loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore. She further claimed that the entire BJP machinery is spreading “lies” about Rahul Gandhi.

Vadra was responding to the PM's Adani-Ambani comments he made at a rally in Telangana. "Today he (Modi) is saying Rahul does not take the name of Adani, Ambani....He does so every day. He brings their truth in front of you every day.” she said.

“We say every day that they (BJP) have a nexus with industrialists. You must understand that Prime Minister Modi has waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of big billionaires. Whose money is this? This is not Modi ji's money. That is the country's money," she made these remarks at public meetings while campaigning for her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in Raebareli.

"BJP leaders are not even talking about inflation and unemployment. They will come here and in their speeches talk about religion, caste, temples and mosques but will not talk about your real problems," she said.

The Modi government is also not paying adequate attention to farmers' problems and employment and by giving 5 kg of foodgrains to the poor, they wish to make people dependent, she alleged.

Flaying the government on the issue of unemployment, she said, "There are 30 lakh posts lying vacant at the Centre under the BJP government. The BJP does not bring schemes to remove unemployment but instead brings schemes that break your expectations."

She also charged the BJP wanted to change the Constitution but when it realised they would have to suffer losses in the election, the prime minister said they had no such plans.

Speaking about her brother, she said, "You must know how much Rahul ji has struggled. He is such a person in our country about whom the entire BJP machinery has spread falsehoods and lies in every possible way. How many attacks were made against him? He was expelled from Parliament...he was thrown out of his house but Rahul ji did not back down. It is his character that when he sees injustice happening, he fights for justice and does not step back".

"That is why Rahul covered four thousand kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and then travelled from Manipur to Mumbai. These were journeys to understand your problems. These were trips that told the country that the direction of politics in the country was going wrong. We have to fix that," the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka Gandhi also talked about scrapping the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, and restoring the earlier permanent recruitment programme and filling 30 lakh vacant posts in the central government ministries.

