Modi alleges Congress took black money from Adani, Ambani to fight election

Telangana: Continuing with his Shehzada jibe against Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the main opposition party has gone silent on its attack against industrialist (Gautam) Adani and (Mukesh) Ambani.

Addressing a rally at Vemulawada, about 150 km from Hyderabad, Modi said the nation is smelling some fishy. “If you notice, for the past five years, Congress' Shehzada (prince) has been repeating the mantra from the moment he wakes up. First it was 'paanch udyogpati... Paanch udyogpati' (five industrialists); then he moved on to Ambani-Adani...Ambani-Adani... But ever since the elections were declared, he stopped abusing them. I want to ask them how many sacks of black money have they received from the two industrialists. Have pick-up trucks full of money reached the Congress' addresses? What was the deal you struck to stop accusing Ambani and Adani? There sure is something fishy here,” he said. “You will have to answer the nation, he added.

Earlier, he said that after the third phase of the elections, the third fuse of Congress and its INDI Alliance parties was blown off. “Four phases of polling are left and with the blessings of people, the BJP and NDA marching towards victory. After the third phase of polls, the third fuse of Congress and INDI Alliance was off (blown up),” Modi mocked the opposition bloc.

Attacking the Congress and BRS, Modi said while the BJP believes in the 'nation first' principle, for the Congress and BRS it is 'family first'. The BRS and Congress openly criticise each other on corruption, but it is a common factor between these parties, he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said there has been a lot of discussion on the double R (RR) tax in the state.