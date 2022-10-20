Nayanthara surrogacy row: Probe panel to check claims made by star couple

Chennai: The surrogacy issue involving leading movie star Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan is yet to be settled. Even though the couple had given an explanation to a committee appointed by the Tamil Nadu Government’s Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) to examine the matter, further investigations will take place.

According to the celebrity couple, they were married at a registrar’s office six years ago. The surrogate mother of their twin sons born recently was a relative of Nayanthara, the couple told the panel. However, the DMS authorities said that these claims would have to be verified. The validity of the marriage registration certificate produced by the couple also should be checked, they added.

Nayanthara and Vignesh had a grand ceremonial wedding on June 9 this year. At the same time, the celebrities have now claimed after the surrogacy row erupted that they had already registered their marriage back in 2016.

Under the strict rules in place regarding surrogacy in India, a couple can opt for surrogacy only if they have no kids even five years after marriage. A probe was ordered by the Tamil Nadu Government after allegations were raised that Nayanthara and Vignesh had violated these laws.