Rishi Sunak: Can one from a 'visible minority' become Indian PM, wonders Tharoor

Rishi Sunak's elevation to Britain's prime-ministership as the first of Indian origin is being celebrated.

While congratulating Sunak, the son of a Hindu couple of Punjabi descent, Indian Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor raised an interesting question.

"..I think all of us will have to acknowledge that the Brits have done something very rare in the world, to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office. As we Indians celebrate the ascent of Rishi Sunak, let's honestly ask: can it happen here?"

Tharoor's response came to a tweet from George Osborne, former Chancellor to the British Exchequer.

"Some think, like me, he’s a solution to our problems; others think he’s part of the problem. But whatever your politics, let’s all celebrate the first British Asian becoming PM and be proud of our country where this can happen," Osborne had tweeted.

Tharoor, a Malayali born in London had a successful career as a diplomat before he ventured into politics.

Most recently, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram had contested the presidential elections of the opposition, Congress, and lost.

Chidambaram concurs

Meanwhile, veteran politician P Chidambaram shared a similar opinion.

In a separate tweet, the MP said: "First Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak. The people of the U.S. and the U.K have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government.

"I think there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism."