Umar Khalid granted 7-day interim bail for sister's wedding

PTI
Published: December 12, 2022 06:34 PM IST
The court stated that Umar Khalid (in pic) was in constant touch with other co-accused and that allegations against him are prima facie true.
Topic | India

New Delhi: A court here on Monday granted one-week interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots, for his sister's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Khalid from December 23 to 30.

Khalid, a former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had moved an application seeking two weeks' interim bail for his sister's wedding.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020.

