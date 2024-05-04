Sexual assault case: SIT takes Deve Gowda's son Revanna into custody

Bengaluru: Karnataka JD(S) MLA H D Revanna was taken into custody on Saturday by sleuths of the Special Investigation Team, minutes after a Court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a kidnapping case, officials said.

The case was registered against Revanna, a former Minister and son of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman, who is also reportedly a victim of alleged sexual abuse by his son and MP Prajwal Revanna.

Police booked them over a complaint by the woman's son, who also alleged that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna's son and the BJP-JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna. Babanna has already been arrested in connection with the case. Revanna was picked up from the residence of Deve Gowda.

The SIT had issued a lookout notice against Revanna along with his son and party MP Prajwal Revanna in the case. Two FIRs have been registered against the JD (S) legislator.

A first case was registered against the father and son duo for alleged sexual harassment at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district last Sunday, based on a complaint by a woman who worked in Revanna's house.

The second FIR was registered against Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman, who is also reportedly a victim of sexual abuse.

